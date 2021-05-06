Jury deliberations begin Thursday in murder trial of William Darby

The jury in Huntsville Police Officer William Darby's murder trial deliberated for four hours Thursday.

They'll return Friday at 8:30 A.M. to continue.

Huntsville Police Officer William Darby testifying during his murder trial Huntsville Police Officer William Darby testifying during his murder trial

Deliberations started after lunch and lasted from 1:00 to 5:30.

This week, one day of the case was dedicated to jury selection. The prosecution presenting its case was another day, the same for the defense. The jury then heard half a day of closing arguments. Now, jurors debate whether or not Darby killed Jeffrey Parker with cause.

Huntsville Defense Attorney Mark McDaniel says body camera footage helps to speed up trials like these.

"It didn't take long because the issue is they got the video, they got darby's testimony and here you go," said McDaniel.

McDaniel says a case like this should move quickly.

He says the body camera footage shown this week for the first time in the courtroom and testimony from Darby himself are the two most important things.

On Thursday in closing arguments, lawyers for both sides recounted the testimony.

No new evidence is presented during closing arguments.

The prosecution told jurors that Darby didn't treat Parker as a human being.

The defense repeatedly said that William Darby is not a murderer.

Darby testified that Parker defied multiple commands and that Darby was afraid for his life and the lives of other officers.

One of the other officers at the scene Genisha Pegues testified that Darby made the situation worse.

The prosecution referred to Darby as 'the main aggressor.'