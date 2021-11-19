Clear

Jury: Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges

Kyle Rittenhouse

The 18-year-old Rittenhouse was on trial for killing two men and wounding a third

Posted: Nov 19, 2021 12:15 PM
Updated: Nov 19, 2021 12:18 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - Jury reaches a verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse murder case, which became flashpoint over guns, protests, vigilantism.

The jury found Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges.

Count 1: 1st degree reckless homicide in death of Rosenbaum NOT GUILTY

Count 2: 1st degree recklessly endangering safety of McGinniss NOT GUILTY

Count 3: 1st degree recklessly endangering safety of unidentified man NOT GUILTY

Count 4: 1st degree intentional homicide of Huber NOT GUILTY

Count 5: Attempted 1st degree intentional homicide of Grosskreutz NOT GUILTY

Rittenhouse was on trial for killing two men and wounding a third with a rifle during a turbulent night of protests in Kenosha in summer 2020 after a Black man, Jacob Blake, was shot by a white police officer.

The jury came back with a decision after close to 3 1/2 days of deliberations.

Rittenhouse, an 18-year-old from Antioch, Illinois, faced life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge against him over the August 2020 fatal shootings of two men and the wounding of a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Prosecutors say he was a “wannabe soldier” who brought a semi-automatic rifle to a racial justice protest and instigated the bloodshed.

The defense says he acted in self-defense.

