A juror in the criminal trial of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely was dismissed Tuesday after testimony that said she has an intimate relationship with a jail inmate.

Testimony revealed that a Limestone County Jail inmate told fellow prisoners that he could influence her to vote guilty or not guilty when jurors get the Blakely case.

Two inmates testified the inmate had information about what was happening in the courtroom that he claims to have gotten from this juror.