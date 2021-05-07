Juror replaced in officer's murder trial, deliberation process will start over

One of the jurors in the murder trial of Huntsville Police officer William Darby was replaced with an alternate Friday morning.

The judge said the juror passed out several times this morning and had to be taken to the hospital.

That juror was replaced with an alternate, and the deliberation process will now start over.

The jury deliberated for 4.5 hours Thursday after closing arguments that morning.

The trial began Monday.

William Darby faces a murder charge in the on-duty shooting of a suicidal man in 2018.