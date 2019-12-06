Decatur Junior ROTC cadets volunteers time to help veterans buried at cemetery

Friday, local high school students honored those who have served our country by volunteering their time at a cemetery.

"They’ve already served our country so much. We should be able to help them and we need to help them," said Rachel Gleaves, Decatur High School Junior ROTC cadet.

Rachel Gis one of the students who helped mark the graves of more than 2,000 veterans in Roselawn Cemetery Friday morning.

The Decatur High School Junior ROTC cadets volunteered their time to help put these stakes in the ground.

Next Saturday, wreaths will be placed at the graves.

Without the cadets help, the job would fall to volunteers like Tammy Kunkel, the Wreaths Across America Chairman for VFW post No. 4190 in Decatur.

“I cried many of tears at this cemetery walking through here. I feel like I know them personally, a lot of them," said Tammy Kunkel, Wreaths Across America chairman.

But it was Gleaves who discovered a personal connection at the cemetery.

She recognized a name on her list, Hurley Cheatham and sure enough found out she is related.

"Even if I didn’t know him, it’s still hearing all the stories of that my family have served in the military so much and hearing the hardships they went through to give this country freedom, really humbles you," said Gleaves.

Rachel says it’s good knowing these veterans will be remembered, marked by a wreath.

"Cause without us finding them, they would be forgotten, but in this way, even if you don’t know them, you can still remember what they did," said Gleaves.

The wreath laying ceremony will be on December 14th at the Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur at 11 a.m.

The Decatur Junior ROTC cadets will be having a rummage sale December 7th from 8 am to noon at the American Legion post 15 on Highway 31 in Decatur.