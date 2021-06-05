Clear
BREAKING NEWS Bicyclist hit, killed on University Drive Full Story

Juneteenth celebration honors former food truck owner

People in North Huntsville celebrated Juneteenth, at an event Saturday afternoon meant to celebrate diversity, unity, and peace.

Posted: Jun 5, 2021 10:35 PM
Updated: Jun 6, 2021 3:08 PM
Posted By: Nicole Zedeck

People in North Huntsville celebrated Juneteenth, at an event Saturday afternoon meant to celebrate diversity, unity, and peace.

The event took place at the National Speleological Association and was put on by the North Huntsville Business Association. Their goal is to promote social, civic, and cultural events such as Juneteenth to help inspire economic development in North Huntsville.

Juneteenth is also known as freedom day, marking the emancipation of slaves in the United States. Although the holiday takes place on June 19th, people celebrate throughout the month of June.

The executive director of the North Huntsville Business Association says there is no better way to celebrate Juneteenth then by coming together as a community.

"We are so committed to bringing this community together. Unity, peace, diversity. That's what we're looking for. And this - hey what better way to celebrate Juneteenth that they did back in the day. You bring together people, you bring music, food, fun and togetherness. And that's what we wanted to do today," says Judy Hardin, executive director of the North Huntsville Business Association.

The event was in memory of Chris Kelley, the former owner of the Badd Newz BBQ food truck.

"He was the light and the glue of our family. So just seeing everybody come out here and support him and his food truck, it really means something to the whole family," says Chris's nephew, Labraun Kelley.

Chris passed away last year, but his family continues to operate the Badd Newz BBQ food truck, serving up pulled pork and turkey sandwiches Saturday afternoon in his honor.

The North Huntsville Business Association chose to remember Chris since he was a small minority business owner who was very connected to people in the community.

"My dad had a pretty close relationship with them, so the fact that they were doing this in memory of him it was real nice enough," says Chris's son, Joseph Kelley.

The executive director of the North Huntsville Business Association says celebrating Juneteenth is all about bringing the community together, and Chis's food did just that.

"We want to commemorate Chris Kelley for all the great things he's done, and the people they just loved his food so we won't ever forget about people who are doing that, and we just wanted to do that today and it's appropriate for Juneteenth," says Hardin.

Badd Newz BBQ has been operating as a food truck for eight years, but they're hoping to have a common area that people can eat at by the end of the year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Decatur
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 77°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 545585

Reported Deaths: 11198
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson805861549
Mobile41763822
Madison35449517
Tuscaloosa26085457
Shelby25485254
Montgomery25015606
Baldwin21698312
Lee16190173
Calhoun14668325
Morgan14556283
Etowah14091361
Marshall12379228
Houston10730286
Elmore10283210
Limestone10142156
St. Clair10107247
Cullman9881199
Lauderdale9537245
DeKalb8943188
Talladega8411181
Walker7310278
Autauga7186112
Blount6906139
Jackson6877112
Colbert6361139
Coffee5614123
Dale4911114
Russell452241
Chilton4449115
Franklin428982
Covington4226119
Tallapoosa4096155
Escambia398979
Chambers3696124
Dallas3600154
Clarke352461
Marion3200102
Pike313878
Lawrence3091100
Winston281073
Bibb266664
Geneva256381
Marengo250365
Pickens236162
Barbour234259
Hale225978
Butler222371
Fayette215362
Henry193843
Cherokee186645
Randolph185843
Monroe178841
Washington170239
Macon162450
Clay158757
Crenshaw154657
Cleburne151143
Lamar145837
Lowndes141854
Wilcox127230
Bullock123742
Conecuh112730
Coosa110229
Perry108526
Sumter105732
Greene93234
Choctaw61325
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 863840

Reported Deaths: 12476
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby978261667
Davidson90244952
Knox51753639
Hamilton45081502
Rutherford43519443
Williamson28305218
Sumner24324352
Montgomery20753229
Wilson19053240
Out of TN17871100
Sullivan17213304
Unassigned16922136
Blount15633196
Bradley15219153
Washington14818251
Maury13608174
Sevier13501176
Putnam11493178
Madison11429243
Robertson9844132
Anderson8832173
Hamblen8635174
Greene7984159
Tipton7442105
Coffee6955125
Dickson6908114
Cumberland6832138
Carter6710159
Gibson6619147
McMinn6597101
Bedford6550130
Roane6343105
Hawkins6297112
Jefferson6280125
Loudon621970
Lawrence604292
Monroe593897
Warren555483
Dyer5459107
Franklin517991
Fayette516384
Cheatham460756
Obion459297
Cocke4540100
Rhea438275
Lincoln436867
Marshall422459
Campbell420163
Weakley419567
Giles4027101
Henderson384077
White370974
Carroll365983
Macon364678
Hardin360168
Hardeman354865
Henry325476
Lauderdale323748
Claiborne320174
Scott319045
Marion315447
Overton303461
Wayne297434
Hickman286646
McNairy285554
DeKalb282754
Smith279740
Haywood271262
Grainger265549
Morgan252439
Trousdale251322
Fentress244248
Johnson243839
Bledsoe219211
Chester217351
Polk210825
Unicoi205249
Crockett204249
Union194934
Cannon193732
Humphreys187428
Grundy179735
Sequatchie174229
Lake171626
Benton168442
Decatur160239
Lewis158826
Meigs140925
Stewart135928
Jackson133336
Houston110933
Clay110230
Perry106828
Moore101917
Van Buren86023
Pickett76324
Hancock60312

Most Popular Stories

Community Events