Juneteenth celebration honors former food truck owner

People in North Huntsville celebrated Juneteenth, at an event Saturday afternoon meant to celebrate diversity, unity, and peace.

The event took place at the National Speleological Association and was put on by the North Huntsville Business Association. Their goal is to promote social, civic, and cultural events such as Juneteenth to help inspire economic development in North Huntsville.

Juneteenth is also known as freedom day, marking the emancipation of slaves in the United States. Although the holiday takes place on June 19th, people celebrate throughout the month of June.

The executive director of the North Huntsville Business Association says there is no better way to celebrate Juneteenth then by coming together as a community.

"We are so committed to bringing this community together. Unity, peace, diversity. That's what we're looking for. And this - hey what better way to celebrate Juneteenth that they did back in the day. You bring together people, you bring music, food, fun and togetherness. And that's what we wanted to do today," says Judy Hardin, executive director of the North Huntsville Business Association.

The event was in memory of Chris Kelley, the former owner of the Badd Newz BBQ food truck.

"He was the light and the glue of our family. So just seeing everybody come out here and support him and his food truck, it really means something to the whole family," says Chris's nephew, Labraun Kelley.

Chris passed away last year, but his family continues to operate the Badd Newz BBQ food truck, serving up pulled pork and turkey sandwiches Saturday afternoon in his honor.

The North Huntsville Business Association chose to remember Chris since he was a small minority business owner who was very connected to people in the community.

"My dad had a pretty close relationship with them, so the fact that they were doing this in memory of him it was real nice enough," says Chris's son, Joseph Kelley.

The executive director of the North Huntsville Business Association says celebrating Juneteenth is all about bringing the community together, and Chis's food did just that.

"We want to commemorate Chris Kelley for all the great things he's done, and the people they just loved his food so we won't ever forget about people who are doing that, and we just wanted to do that today and it's appropriate for Juneteenth," says Hardin.

Badd Newz BBQ has been operating as a food truck for eight years, but they're hoping to have a common area that people can eat at by the end of the year.