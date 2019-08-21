Julian Harris Elementary School principal placed on paid administrative leave

The principal of Julian Harris Elementary School, Derrick Aikerson, was placed on paid administrative leave on Friday, Aug. 9th, according to Decatur City Schools Superintendent Michael Douglas.

Aikerson became the principal of Julian Harris Elementary in 2015 and is in his final year of a three-year contract. According to Douglas, Harris is paid more than $80,000 a year.

Douglas said Phil Hastings, a retired school administrator, was appointed acting principal.

According to Douglas, Alabama state law allows the district to keep Aikerson on paid leave for up to 30 days. He could not release why Aikerson is on paid administrative leave, but he said more information will be released shortly.