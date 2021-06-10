NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Julio Jones turned 32 in February, missed seven games with a nagging hamstring issue in his 10th NFL season and now finds himself with a new team in the Tennessee Titans. The seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver had a message Thursday for anyone doubting him. Jones says he knows what he has left in the tank and remains young, fast and strong. Jones explained he missed seven games in 2020 with Atlanta because he didn’t take time to heal up properly and it was his decision to keep playing. He says anyone questioning his health should just stay tuned.
Jones spoke to the media for the first time Thursday since joining the Titans.
Posted: Jun 10, 2021 4:41 PM
Related Content
- Juilo Jones still got a lot left in the tank
- Oxygen tank catches fire, burning a woman
- Tesla tanks on Consumer Reports reliability study
- Clouds return and temperatures tank by Thursday
- Few Options Left for Roy Moore as Officials Certify Doug Jones' Win
- Shark Tank host loses $400,000 in a scam
- Alex the llama recovering after rescue from Stevenson septic tank
- Sen. Doug Jones' Maiden Speech
- Body found in fish tank in missing man’s San Francisco home
- President Trump says tanks will be part of July Fourth in Washington
Scroll for more content...