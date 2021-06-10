Juilo Jones still got a lot left in the tank

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Julio Jones turned 32 in February, missed seven games with a nagging hamstring issue in his 10th NFL season and now finds himself with a new team in the Tennessee Titans. The seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver had a message Thursday for anyone doubting him. Jones says he knows what he has left in the tank and remains young, fast and strong. Jones explained he missed seven games in 2020 with Atlanta because he didn’t take time to heal up properly and it was his decision to keep playing. He says anyone questioning his health should just stay tuned.