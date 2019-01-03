Clear
Judge upholds charges against ex-Auburn Coach Chuck Person

A trial is set to start in Manhattan on Feb. 4.

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 4:06 PM
Posted By: AP

NEW YORK (AP) - A New York judge has upheld criminal charges alleging former Auburn assistant coach Chuck Person accepted bribes from a financial adviser to steer athletes his way.

U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska said there was enough evidence to let the case against Person and Atlanta clothier Rashan Michel proceed to trial.

She says federal bribery, wire fraud charges and Travel Act conspiracy charges against Person were supported by detailed descriptions. Michel was not charged with wire fraud, but other charges were upheld.

Defense lawyers had asked Preska to toss out the charges, citing insufficient evidence and flaws in the legal reasoning used to bring them 16 months ago.

Defense lawyers did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

