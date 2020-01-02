Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch - Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Judge to rule on Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill's blocking of Twitter users

John Merrill

Lawyers for Merrill argued the account is personal, and not an official account of the state office.

Posted: Jan 2, 2020 3:54 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A federal judge will decide if Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill can block people on his personal Twitter account or if doing so violates their free speech rights.

Merrill and the plaintiffs in the 2018 lawsuit filed motions last month supporting their respective claims. The lawsuit filed by three blocked Twitter users contends that Merrill is putting a "viewpoint-based restriction" to information about, and interaction with, his public office.

Lawyers for Merrill argued the account is personal, and not an official account of the state office. They said that people have other means of contacting him.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events