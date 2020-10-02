Judge sentences Tuscaloosa man to 600 years in prison in child sex case

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - A Tuscaloosa man accused of getting two preschoolers to engage in sexual contact so he could record them has been sentenced to 600 years in prison.

U.S. District Judge Scott Coogler sentenced 32-year-old Matthew Tyler Miller to what amounts to a life term a year after he pleaded guilty to multiple charges of sexually exploiting young children.

An indictment says Miller enticed children to have sexual contact between 2014 and February 2019. A statement from prosecutors said the two victims were as young as 4 when the incidents occurred.

“Child predators seek out and victimize those that are the most innocent and vulnerable - children,” U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona said. “The sentences imposed today and yesterday in local child exploitation cases reflect the commitment of law enforcement in this district to prosecuting to the fullest extent of the law those who commit crimes against children.”