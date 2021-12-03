Judge sends case of man accused of killing Sheffield Sgt. Nick Risner to Colbert County grand jury

A hearing for the man accused of fatally shooting Sheffield police Sgt. Nick Risner just ended after almost two hours.

At least three witnesses for the prosecution testified about the Oct. 1 shootings in capital murder suspect Brian Martin’s case.



Brian Lansing Martin (From Colbert County Jail) Brian Lansing Martin (From Colbert County Jail)

For the first time ever, dashcam video of the chase through the city streets before Risner’s PIT manuever ended it and gunfire erupted was shown publicly in court

State investigators testified that one 45 caliber shell casing and 17 from a 9 millimeter gun were found inside Martin’s truck.

The judge found probable cause and sent the case to a Colbert County grand jury.

Martin is now being taken back to the Morgan County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

WAAY 31’s Matt Kroschel is gathering reaction to the hearing. See his report on WAAY 31 News at 4 p.m.