Judge sending teen charged in deaths of beloved Auburn broadcaster, wife home to avoid coronavirus

OPELIKA, Ala. - A judge is citing the coronavirus outbreak in reinstating bond for a teen charged in the wreck that killed Auburn University broadcaster Rod Bramblett and his wife Paula.
An order that takes effect Thursday says 17-year-old Johnston Edward Taylor can be released to home confinement once he finishes an in-patient treatment addiction program.
Circuit Judge Jacob Walker had previously revoked bond for Taylor, but his order says the teen can remain at home rather than jail because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Authorities allege Taylor was speeding when he rear-ended the Brambletts’ vehicle in Auburn nearly a year ago.
