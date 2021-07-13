Judge rules to allow media in Limestone Co. sheriff's trial

The doors for jury selection are finally open in Limestone County Sheriff's Mike Blakely's criminal trial.

Blakely is charged with multiple counts of theft and ethics charges.

Jury selection came to a halt on Tuesday afternoon following a motion filed by several Alabama media outlets, including WAAY 31's ownership group.

Judge Pam Baschab said members of the media will now be allowed into the courtroom because of a joint motion filed by state prosecutors and the defense.

She said it was her decision to keep members of the media and public out of jury selection, and added that she's never presided over a case with open jury selection in her 20 years of experience. She said she wanted potential jurors to feel free to say whatever they felt they needed to during the "critical" portion of the trial.

Baschab said she wanted to ensure a fair and impartial jury and it was not her intention to keep proceedings a secret.

She refused to take any questions of her ruling from the media.

33 jurors entered the courtroom after the lunch break. They were asked a variety of questions from state prosecutors and Blakely's defense attorneys.

Questions included their thoughts on law enforcement, gambling, the accusations being made against Blakely, concerns of pressure from the community and more.

Sometimes jurors were asked to elaborate on their questions. For personal questions, they were asked to go up to the judge for privacy reasons.

Two jurors were dismissed during this afternoon's questioning. It's unclear how large the group was this morning since media was not allowed inside at the time.

Day three of jury selection will begin Wednesday moring at the Limestone Co. Courthouse. At this point, we are not aware of how many, if any, jurors have been seated.

They were all asked to return Friday to the new Athens High School. The judge says they will select a jury and the trial will begin. It's expected to last anywhere from a week and a half to four weeks.