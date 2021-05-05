Judge rules in favor of Alabama Association of Realtors’ lawsuit to stop eviction moratorium; DOJ will appeal

The Department of Justice is appealing a decision in the case of the Alabama Association of Realtors v. HHS.

After the Alabama Association of Realtors sued to stop the CDC's eviction moratorium, a federal judge in DC District Court decided to vacate the ban.

A statement from the DOJ on Wednesday says “In the department’s view, that decision conflicts with the text of the statute, Congress’s ratification of the moratorium, and the rulings of other courts.”

Congress extended the CDC’s eviction moratorium last December, and the CDC later extended it through June 30, 2021. It protected renters unable to make their monthly payments due to job loss or health care expenses during the pandemic.

The DOJ filed a notice of appeal of the decision, and a statement Wednesday says it intends to seek an emergency stay of the order pending appeal.

The Alabama Association of Realtors provided the following statement:

We are pleased with today’s ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich which struck down the nationwide eviction moratorium. The ruling will bring much needed relief to struggling mom-and-pop housing providers across the country. With the economy growing, unemployment rates dropping, widespread access to COVID-19 vaccines, and emergency rental assistance available, housing providers need a return to normalcy and stability. Our focus is now on the implementation of emergency rental assistance to support tenants who continue to suffer from the effects of the pandemic as soon as possible.

- Jeremy Walker, Alabama Association of REALTORS® CEO