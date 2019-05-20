WASHINGTON (AP) - A federal judge in Washington has ruled against President Donald Trump in a financial records dispute with Congress.
Judge Amit Mehta's ruling says Trump cannot block the House subpoena of financial records.
The decision comes amid a widespread effort by the White House and the president's lawyers to refuse to cooperate with congressional requests for information and records.
Trump and his business organization had sued to block the subpoena issued in April to Mazars USA, an accountant for the president and Trump Organization.
Mehta, a U.S. District judge, was nominated to his position by President Barack Obama.
Related Content
- Judge rules against President Trump in records dispute with Congress
- Trump can't block users on Twitter, federal judge rules
- Judge rules Cullman County bail system discriminatory
- Record high number of veterans will serve in congress
- Judge rules on evidence against bus driver in fatal crash
- California judge affirms ruling for coffee cancer warnings
- Judge rules Confederate statues removal by Memphis is legal
- Judge to announce ruling in CNN's reporters credential case
- Judge rules Alabama sheriff not immune from blogger's suit
- Federal judge rules male-only draft is unconstitutional