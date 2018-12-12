DECATUR, Ala. (AP) - A federal judge says a blogger can sue an Alabama sheriff for allegedly trying to silence her criticism of the officer.
The Decatur Daily reports that U.S. District Judge Madeline Haikala ruled that Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin is not immune from a lawsuit filed by online critic Glenda Lockhart.
Lockhart has written a blog critical of Franklin. The lawsuit says Franklin and some of her deputies bribed Lockhart's grandson to collect information from Lockhart's office and computers. Authorities later searched her business and seized computers.
Lockhart sued Franklin and the sheriff had argued that she was immune from the claims under state law.
The judge disagreed, saying Franklin's legal immunity doesn't protect her from claims of bribery, intimidation and other misconduct meant to silence a private citizen.
___
Information from: The Decatur Daily, http://www.decaturdaily.com/decaturdaily/index.shtml
Related Content
- Judge rules Alabama sheriff not immune from blogger's suit
- Judge tosses charge accusing ex-warden of leaking to blogger
- WAAY 31 I-Team Investigation: Morgan County Whistleblower blogger
- Judge sides with transgender teen, declines to dismiss suit
- Judge rules Cullman County bail system discriminatory
- Easy alternative to print immunization records
- Death of Alabama inmate ruled suicide
- Lawsuit challenges Alabama's method of electing judges
- Lawsuit challenges Alabama's method of electing judges
- Judge rules on evidence against bus driver in fatal crash