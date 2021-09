A man suspected in 10 business arsons will remain in the Madison County Jail without bond.

A Madison County judge revoked Nicholas Tremaine Hubbert's bond after a hearing Tuesday.

The judge found probable cause that he set fire to at least 10 occupied businesses during their hours of operation Saturday. (Read more HERE)

The judge issued her no-bond order after finding that Hubbert's release could be a danger to society.

Hubbert waived his right to counsel during the hearing.