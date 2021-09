A federal judge relaxed conditions of home arrest for a man from Arab charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

The changes mean Joshua James will be allowed to work outside his home between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Prosecutors had opposed that change.

The judge also granted James' motion to attend his motions hearing next Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

James’ charges include conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.