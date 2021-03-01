Judge reduces bond for Owens Cross Roads woman, son after FBI raid

Update: Melanie Mills was released at 1:47 p.m. Monday.

From earlier:

A suspect arrested during a raid by the FBI and local authorities on Friday is still in jail. On Monday, we learned her son was also arrested.

It happened at a house on Blackwell Court in the Bristol Creek community of Owens Cross Roads.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Owens Cross Roads police were also at the scene on Friday.

Melanie Mills and her 18-year-old son were both arrested after they barricaded themselves in a room together while officers served a search warrant. Both are charged with obstructing government operations.

Bond was set at $500 for both suspects, but a judge has now reduced that to allow for release on their own recognizance.