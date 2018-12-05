Clear

Judge provides mall shooting evidence to defense

An attorney for Erron Brown, 20, of Bessemer made the request in a court document filed late Tuesday.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A judge is ordering prosecutors to provide the defense with evidence about a confrontation that sparked a fatal police shooting in an Alabama shopping mall on Thanksgiving night.

Jefferson County District Judge William A. Bell Jr. issued a brief order Wednesday granting a request by 20-year-old Erron Brown for evidence in the attempted murder case against him. He's charged with shooting a teenager at the mall.

The order doesn't mention police videos, and it doesn't mean evidence is being made public immediately. But Brown's lawyer says it encompasses videos that could include police shooting and killing another man at a suburban mall.

The order comes as protesters and relatives of the man killed by police, 21-year-old Emantic "EJ" Bradford Jr., continue asking to see any video of the confrontation.

