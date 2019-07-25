Clear

Judge orders death sentence for Huntsville man who murdered his daughter

Lionel Francis

In May, a jury found Lionel Francis guilty of capital murder and recommended he be sentenced to death for shooting his daughter in the head after arguing with her mother.

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 9:31 AM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

A judge has upheld a jury’s recommendation and sentenced Lionel Francis to death for the 2016 murder of his daughter, Alexandria Francis.

In May, a jury found Lionel Francis guilty of capital murder and recommended he be sentenced to death for shooting his daughter in the head after arguing with her mother.

Lionel Francis says the shooting was accidental and that the gun went off when his daughter hugged him while he was cleaning the weapon.

The prosecution said the shooting was intentional and evil.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events