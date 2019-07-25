Judge orders death sentence for Huntsville man who murdered his daughter

A judge has upheld a jury’s recommendation and sentenced Lionel Francis to death for the 2016 murder of his daughter, Alexandria Francis.
In May, a jury found Lionel Francis guilty of capital murder and recommended he be sentenced to death for shooting his daughter in the head after arguing with her mother.
Lionel Francis says the shooting was accidental and that the gun went off when his daughter hugged him while he was cleaning the weapon.
The prosecution said the shooting was intentional and evil.
