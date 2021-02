The retired judge appointed to oversee the criminal case involving Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely has recused himself.

Judge Pride Tompkins says he’s stepping away from the trial due to the coronavirus pandemic and his high-risk status.

Blakely remains on the job despite facing 11 theft and ethics charges.

He pleaded not guilty in 2019, but his trial has been postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.

A new trial date has not been set.