Judge grants motion to continue Morgan Co. capital murder trial

According to court documents, a Morgan County judge has granted the defense's motion to continue the capital murder trial for Joseph Cowan to a later date.
The trial was originally scheduled to begin on Monday. The motion to continue says the defense needs more time to prepare for the trial after learning about the misconduct of a former Decatur police officer and evidence technician, Jonathan Lowery.
During a hearing on April 18, Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson revealed that Lowery, who worked as an evidence technician in the Cowan case, confessed to stealing from the Decatur Police Department's evidence locker. The theft came to light when Lowery was asked whether he had committed a crime in a polygraph test he was taking as part of his application for a federal law enforcement job. Anderson said there was an Internal Affairs investigation of Lowery.
The defense has requested a subpoena for files from the Decatur Police Department but has not received the request. In light of this new information, the defense wants more time to prepare for Cowan's trial.
Cowan is facing several charges, including capital murder, for the 2015 shooting deaths of Antonio Hernandez and Josh Davis. Three others were also charged in this case. Amani Goodwin has already pleaded guilty in the case and Cortex Mitchell was convicted of multiple counts in 2018.
The state is seeking the death penalty against Cowan.
READ: MOTION TO CONTINUE GRANTED
