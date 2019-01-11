Judge grants emergency motion allowing Maori Davenport to play basketball today

Star athlete Maori Davenport will hit the basketball court Friday night after a Circuit Court judge granted an emergency motion in her parents’ lawsuit surrounding her eligibility to play.

Circuit Court Judge Sonny Reagan granted an emergency motion filed by Mario and Tara Davenport, Maori Davenport’s parents, asking that the court review the facts surrounding their daughter’s case and restrain the AHSAA from stripping the star student athlete of her eligibility.

As a result, Maori Davenport is eligible to play pending a hearing before the judge.

She will take the court when her teammates on the Charles Henderson Lady Trojans play Ozark’s Carroll High School at 5:30 p.m. today at the Charles Henderson High School Gym, 150 N. George Wallace Drive, Troy.

This will be the first time the gold medalist has been able to play in an AHSAA sanctioned game since the organization ruled her ineligible in November, according to a press release.

Maori Davenport was told she won't get to play her senior season after a clerical error by USA basketball. USA Basketball took the blame and informed the Alabama High School Athletic Association, but the state body still ruled her ineligible.