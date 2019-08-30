Clear
BREAKING NEWS 'Mary Tyler Moore Show' star Valerie Harper dies at 80 Full Story

Judge dismisses Huntsville ‘Baby Roe’ abortion lawsuit

A probate judge granted personhood to the unborn fetus in March, giving him or her rights.

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 6:02 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Madison County Circuit Court Judge Chris Comer has dismissed what has been dubbed the “Baby Roe” case in the county.

The case began when the plaintiff, Ryan Magers, filed suit against Alabama Women's Center in Huntsville saying the clinic provided an abortion he never wanted his girlfriend to have.

He said, as the father of the unborn fetus, that Baby Roe deserved to live.

A probate judge granted personhood to the unborn fetus in March, giving him or her rights.

"I'm here for the men who actually want to have their baby," Magers told WAAY 31 earlier this year.

It's been nearly two years since Magers' girlfriend aborted their baby.

"It was just like my whole world fell apart," Magers said.

Read more here and here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Florence
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 87°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events