Judge dismisses Huntsville ‘Baby Roe’ abortion lawsuit

Madison County Circuit Court Judge Chris Comer has dismissed what has been dubbed the “Baby Roe” case in the county.

The case began when the plaintiff, Ryan Magers, filed suit against Alabama Women's Center in Huntsville saying the clinic provided an abortion he never wanted his girlfriend to have.

He said, as the father of the unborn fetus, that Baby Roe deserved to live.

A probate judge granted personhood to the unborn fetus in March, giving him or her rights.

"I'm here for the men who actually want to have their baby," Magers told WAAY 31 earlier this year.

It's been nearly two years since Magers' girlfriend aborted their baby.

"It was just like my whole world fell apart," Magers said.

