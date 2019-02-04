Judge dismisses Albertville man’s murder charge

A murder charge in a 2017 Albertville shooting has been dismissed.

Marshall County Circuit Court Judge Tim Riley ruled Monday that Alabama’s Stand Your Ground and self-defense laws clear Richard Wayne Crawford in the death of Jason Myers.

At a hearing, Crawford and his wife both testified that Myers came to the doorway of their mobile home late one night in November 2017, according to the judge’s order.

Riley says Myers came to the Crawfords’ doorway and began yelling at Richard Crawford, who told him to leave. Myers continued to threaten Crawford, advancing toward him with an item in his hand. Crawford reached for a nearby gun and fired, hitting Myers.

Riley’s statement says Crawford “had to make a rapid decision as to fire or not to fire his legally owned weapon when he and his family were threatened with death in their home. … The evidence from both Mr. and Mrs. Crawford showed they had a reasonable fear, or reasonable belief they were to be subjected to unlawful physical force or deadly force in their home by Myers.”

The state has 30 days to appeal.