Judge dismisses Alabama Democratic Party lawsuit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A judge has dismissed a lawsuit over control of the Alabama Democratic Party.
Montgomery Circuit Judge Greg Griffin dismissed the lawsuit filed by longtime leader Nancy Worley to prevent new Chair Chris England from taking control. Judge Griffin said he did not have jurisdiction over the internal party dispute.
Worley said she was disappointed in the action and is reviewing options, including a possible appeal.
Barry Ragsdale, a lawyer representing defendants in the suit, said they look forward to building the future of the party under England's leadership.
