Clear

Judge dismisses Alabama Democratic Party lawsuit

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit over control of the Alabama Democratic Party.

Posted: Feb 28, 2020 7:36 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A judge has dismissed a lawsuit over control of the Alabama Democratic Party.

Montgomery Circuit Judge Greg Griffin dismissed the lawsuit filed by longtime leader Nancy Worley to prevent new Chair Chris England from taking control. Judge Griffin said he did not have jurisdiction over the internal party dispute.

Worley said she was disappointed in the action and is reviewing options, including a possible appeal.

Barry Ragsdale, a lawyer representing defendants in the suit, said they look forward to building the future of the party under England's leadership.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 35°
Florence
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
Decatur
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Scottsboro
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events