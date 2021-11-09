Judge denies gag order, OKs cameras outside courtroom in trial of Sgt. Nick Risner's accused killer

A Colbert County judge on Tuesday denied two motions involving future court proceedings for a capital murder suspect charged in two October murders, including the shooting death of Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner.

The judge's two-page order denied Brian Lansing Martin's motion to ban trial participants from commenting or releasing information to media outlets or on social media. District Judge Chad Coker also denied Martin's request to bar cameras outside of the courtroom or on courthouse grounds.

However, Coker granted the motion to ban cameras and recording devices inside the courtroom, noting that broadcasting, recording or photographing court proceedings has never been allowed in Colbert County's district court.

Martin's request to be present at his Dec. 3 preliminary hearing and for a full recording of that hearing was granted.

Martin has been held in the Morgan County jail without bond since shortly after his arrest. He is accused of shooting and killing William Mealback Jr. on Oct. 1 and pushing his body out of a car onto Avalon Avenue in Muscle Shoals, then fatally shooting Risner a short time later.

Risner was flown to Huntsville Hospital after the shooting and died there a day later. A second police officer was hit by gunfire twice but saved by his bulletproof vest.