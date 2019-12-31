Judge denies motion in case of man accused of killing a Huntsville police officer

We're learning new information in the case of the man accused of shooting and killing a Huntsville police officer.

According to court documents, a judge denied a motion filed by LaJermoney Brown's attorneys asking the court to allow him to go back to the crime scene where he's accused of shooting and killing Huntsville police officer Billy Clardy III.

Brown's lawyers wanted him to walk them through the crime scene so they could collect their own evidence. But in this order, the judge denies the request because there is no claim that Brown's rights are being unconstitutionally infringed upon.

It states quote, "The request to allow the defendant to observe the scene of his alleged crime with his attorneys, is denied, as no compelling reason has been asserted for such relief."

The judge did state he expects Brown's lawyers to conduct a thorough investigation even though the motions were denied.

Brown remains in the Madison County Jail without bond.