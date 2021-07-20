Judge denies second motion asking for a mistrial in Blakely case

Tuesday morning, the defense asked the judge for a second time to rule Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely's case a mistrial.

This comes after a separate motion was filed last night asking her to drop a theft charge and strike a state witness's testimony.

The judge denied the motion filed last night, along with the second motion for a mistrial.

Sheriff Mike Blakely's attorneys say the state did not let them know about an investigation regarding their witness, Trent Willis.

Willis is the CEO and founder of Red Brick Strategies, an advertising company that provided Blakely with ads during his re-election campaign.

Willis is also under investigation after being accused of stealing campaign funds, but the investigation is completely separate and unrelated to Blakely's case. Willis' testimony was put on hold last night when that investigation was brought up. That's when the defense asked the judge for a motion for mistrial, which the judge immediately denied.

The defense claims prosecutors never let them know about the investigation. However, in a motion filed early this morning, the prosecution said the defense "feigned surprise". Prosecutors argued the defense team knew about the investigation before their team did.

A state attorney took the stand Tuesday morning and told the judge that he called the defense team once he confirmed a different division in the Alabama Attorney General's Office was investigating Willis. The defense team denies receiving the call, and the state attorney could not recall who he spoke with on the defense team.

Prosecutors and the witness both said no deals or immunity were given in the investigation in exchange for Willis's testimony against Blakely.

After hearing from both sides, the judge struck the motion to dismiss Willis as a witness and he continued his testimony just after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.