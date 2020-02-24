Judge denies Sheriff Mike Blakely trial delay; rulings on gambling, drinking will come in court

The judge overseeing the criminal trial of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely ruled against a requested delay in the case on Monday.

This means that, for now, Blakely’s trial still will begin March 9.

Blakely was indicted in August 2018 on a 13-count indictment that accuses the sheriff of taking money from his campaign account and from Limestone County funds.

Retired Judge Pride Tompkins, who was brought in to preside over the case, also ruled on Monday that he will take a motion to exclude any evidence of Blakely’s gambling and drinking practices under advisement and rule on any objections at trial.

Tompkins did rule in favor of defense motions on excluding “improper and irrelevant evidence of health,” “improper sentencing evidence,” and excluding “irrelevant evidence regarding (Blakely) and specific good acts.”

