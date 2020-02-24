Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Judge denies Sheriff Mike Blakely trial delay; rulings on gambling, drinking will come in court

Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely

The judge overseeing the criminal trial of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely ruled against a requested delay in the case on Monday.

Posted: Feb 24, 2020 4:58 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The judge overseeing the criminal trial of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely ruled against a requested delay in the case on Monday.

This means that, for now, Blakely’s trial still will begin March 9.

Blakely was indicted in August 2018 on a 13-count indictment that accuses the sheriff of taking money from his campaign account and from Limestone County funds.

Retired Judge Pride Tompkins, who was brought in to preside over the case, also ruled on Monday that he will take a motion to exclude any evidence of Blakely’s gambling and drinking practices under advisement and rule on any objections at trial.

Tompkins did rule in favor of defense motions on excluding “improper and irrelevant evidence of health,” “improper sentencing evidence,” and excluding “irrelevant evidence regarding (Blakely) and specific good acts.”

Read more HERE, HERE and HERE

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events