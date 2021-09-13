Judge denies Blakely's motion for new trial

Judge Pamela Baschab, presiding over former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely's corruption trial, has denied his lawyer's request for a new trial.

Blakely's legal team argued in a August 30 motion that the trial court made multiple errors in the case, including closing the courtroom for a day and a half during jury selection and Judge Baschab's failure to issue an Allen charge when the jury said it was deadlocked.

On August 6, the judge denied a different request by Blakely's lawyers for a mistrial.

Right now, Blakely is free on an appeal bond after being sentenced to 36 months in county jail for two felonies.