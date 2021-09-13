Clear

Judge denies Blakely's motion for new trial

Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely mugshot

The judge denied the request Saturday.

Posted: Sep 13, 2021 8:25 AM
Posted By: Luke Hajdasz

Judge Pamela Baschab, presiding over former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely's corruption trial, has denied his lawyer's request for a new trial.

Blakely's legal team argued in a August 30 motion that the trial court made multiple errors in the case, including closing the courtroom for a day and a half during jury selection and Judge Baschab's failure to issue an Allen charge when the jury said it was deadlocked.

On August 6, the judge denied a different request by Blakely's lawyers for a mistrial.

Right now, Blakely is free on an appeal bond after being sentenced to 36 months in county jail for two felonies.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 77°
Florence
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Decatur
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events