Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Michael Cohen sentenced to three years in prison Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Judge considers sanctioning Alabama prisons for mental care

The Alabama Department of Corrections only has about three-quarters of the number of mental health workers that it's supposed to have.

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 9:16 AM
Posted By: AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A federal judge is considering whether to hold Alabama prisons in contempt of court for failing to provide inmates with adequate mental health care.

U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson is hearing testimony in Montgomery on a request by inmate attorneys to sanction the department.

On Tuesday, testimony showed that a contractor hired to provide medical and mental health care for more than 20,000 inmates isn't complying with its contract.

The Alabama Department of Corrections only has about three-quarters of the number of mental health workers that it's supposed to have. Corrections officials say they don't have enough funding, and they have denied providing unconstitutional care.

The judge has previously ruled that psychiatric care in Alabama prisons was "horrendously inadequate." Thompson ruled the situation created unconstitutional conditions in state prisons.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 44°
Florence
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events