Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Judge barred Trump administration from refusing asylum

Judge bars US from enforcing Trump asylum ban.

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 3:35 AM
Posted By: Nick Santana

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A federal judge has temporarily barred the Trump administration from refusing asylum to immigrants who cross the southern border illegally.

U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar issued a temporary restraining order Monday after hearing arguments in San Francisco.

President Donald Trump issued a proclamation Nov. 9 denying asylum to most border crossers as a response to the migrant caravans he decried before the November midterm election.

The administration directed asylum seekers to enter at one of the 26 official border crossings with Mexico. Legal groups sued hours after the proclamation was issued, arguing U.S. law clearly allows someone to seek asylum regardless of how they enter the country.

Trump used the same powers he used last year to impose a travel ban that was ultimately upheld by the Supreme Court.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 42°
Florence
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 42°
Fayetteville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 41°
Scottsboro
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events