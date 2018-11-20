SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A federal judge has temporarily barred the Trump administration from refusing asylum to immigrants who cross the southern border illegally.
U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar issued a temporary restraining order Monday after hearing arguments in San Francisco.
President Donald Trump issued a proclamation Nov. 9 denying asylum to most border crossers as a response to the migrant caravans he decried before the November midterm election.
The administration directed asylum seekers to enter at one of the 26 official border crossings with Mexico. Legal groups sued hours after the proclamation was issued, arguing U.S. law clearly allows someone to seek asylum regardless of how they enter the country.
Trump used the same powers he used last year to impose a travel ban that was ultimately upheld by the Supreme Court.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Related Content
- Judge barred Trump administration from refusing asylum
- Tensions simmer in Mexico as asylum seekers wait at border
- Sessions excludes domestic, gang violence from asylum claims
- Trump administration takes more action against 'Obamacare'
- Trump administration promoting low-cost health plans
- Trump administration finalizes birth-control opt out
- Florence movie theater refuses to let sheriff in because he refused to disarm
- Bank robbery suspect behind bars
- Local bar owner increasing security
- WATCH: Roy Moore releases campaign video, refuses to concede election