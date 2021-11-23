Clear

Judge approves court funding for private investigator for suspected killer of Sgt. Nick Risner

Brian Lansing Martin in Morgan County Jail

Two other motions related to preserving evidence in the capital murder case were also approved.

Nov 23, 2021
Stephen Gallien

A Colbert County judge today approved spending up to $5,000 to hire a private investigator for a police officer's accused killer, records show.

The approval comes just hours after Brian Lansing Martin's attorney requested hiring the investigator. The attorney said she needs the investigator to help interview all the witnesses to the Oct. 1 shooting in which Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner was fatally wounded in Muscle Shoals.

Martin is scheduled to be in court next week for a preliminary hearing. He is currently jailed in Morgan County without bond.

