Judge alters sentence for ex Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely, no longer faces probation

The judge in ex Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely's criminal trial has altered the sentence she gave him on Friday.

According to document filed by Judge Pamela Baschab on Monday, Blakely no longer faces probation after he serves 3 years in jail.

No reason for the change was provided.

Baschab on Friday sentenced Blakely to 36 consecutive months of jail time followed by two years of unsupervised probation.

The judge declined the state's request for restitution. He will pay court costs and fees applied in the case.

He's currently free after bonding out and awaiting appeal.

Blakely was convicted of one count of felony theft and one felony ethics violation charge on Aug. 2.