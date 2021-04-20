Judge allows victim statement in Huntsville Police Officer William Darby’s murder trial

New court rulings present a legal setback for Huntsville Police Officer William Darby and his murder trial.

Darby is charged with shooting a suicidal Jeffrey Parker in 2018 while Parker held a gun to his own head.

In new court documents, Madison County Circuit Court Judge Donna S. Pate ruled that Darby’s defense cannot introduce evidence of remedial training for two other officers who were at the scene.

Pate also denied Darby’s motion to prohibit statements made by Parker that he wasn't going to shoot an officer.

Darby’s trial is scheduled to begin May 3.

The city of Huntsville is paying up to $125,000 for his defense.

Police say Darby only shot after Parker refused to drop his weapon.