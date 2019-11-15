Judge: Woman from Alabama who joined Islamic State not a citizen

WASHINGTON (AP) - A federal judge has ruled the U.S. government was correct when it determined a woman who joined the Islamic State group was not an American citizen despite her birth in the country.
A lawyer for the family of the woman said Friday that they plan to appeal the ruling.
Hoda Muthana was born in New Jersey to a diplomat from Yemen and grew up in Alabama. In 2014, she left the U.S. to join IS apparently after becoming radicalized online. While she was overseas, the government determined she was not a U.S. citizen because her father was a diplomat at the time of her birth and revoked her passport.
U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton upheld that decision Thursday. Family attorney Charles Swift says they will review the ruling.
