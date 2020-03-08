Clear

Judge orders files for Sheriff Blakely's criminal case to be sealed

Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely

All future court filings in the trial of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely will have to be filed under seal.

Posted: Mar 8, 2020 6:19 PM
Posted By: Megan Reyna

According to a recently filed order by a Limestone County judge, all future court filings in the trial of Limestone Sheriff Mike Blakely will have to be filed under seal. 

This includes all filings by any party or attorney. The judge, Pride Thompkins, does not give an explanation for the decision in his order.

Thompkins is a retired judge who was appointed to the case after all Limestone County judges recused themselves. 

Blakely continues to face 11 charges of theft and misuse of power. Learn more about those HERE.

