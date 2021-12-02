Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Judge OKs out-of-state travel for convicted ex-Limestone County sheriff Mike Blakely

Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely speaks during a news conference Tuesday, Oct. 5, in Huntsville.

Court records show one of the trips is for business, while the other is for an award at a rodeo convention.

Posted: Dec 2, 2021 2:53 PM
Updated: Dec 2, 2021 2:55 PM
Posted By: Stephen Gallien, Jessica Barnett

A convicted former Limestone County sheriff won court approval for two trips out of the state while he’s free on an appeal bond.

Court records show the specially appointed judge in ex-sheriff Mike Blakely’s case granted his request for an overnight business trip to Crofton, Kentucky, this month.

Blakely will also be allowed to go to Oklahoma next month, where he will receive an award at a rodeo convention.

Blakely was found guilty of theft and using his position for personal gain in August. He was sentenced to serve 36 months in the Franklin County jail but remains free on bond while he appeals his case.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 65°
Decatur
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 62°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events