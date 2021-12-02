Judge OKs out-of-state travel for convicted ex-Limestone County sheriff Mike Blakely

A convicted former Limestone County sheriff won court approval for two trips out of the state while he’s free on an appeal bond.

Court records show the specially appointed judge in ex-sheriff Mike Blakely’s case granted his request for an overnight business trip to Crofton, Kentucky, this month.

Blakely will also be allowed to go to Oklahoma next month, where he will receive an award at a rodeo convention.

Blakely was found guilty of theft and using his position for personal gain in August. He was sentenced to serve 36 months in the Franklin County jail but remains free on bond while he appeals his case.