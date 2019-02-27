Judge OKs delay in Huntsville officer’s murder trial hearing

Judge Donna Pate has granted the request for a continuance of a hearing for Huntsville police Officer William Darby. The hearing will be scheduled at a later date.

Darby is charged with the murder of Jeffrey Parker during a 2018 standoff in Huntsville. Parker was wielding a gun and threatening to kill himself.

From earlier in February:

According to court documents, Huntsville Officer William Darby's lawyer, Robert Tuten, filed a motion Friday to continue a hearing set for next week.

Darby had a hearing set for February 28 at 1:30 p.m. to discuss a motion to request immunity from prosecution. Tuten is now asking to continue that hearing, because he is involved in a human trafficking trial underway in Lauderdale County. He is representing Chip Dillard in that case.

In the motion, Tuten said he is out of town in Florence for the trial that is going into its third week and is not expected to end prior to the hearing in Darby's case.