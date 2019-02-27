Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Judge OKs delay in Huntsville officer’s murder trial hearing

William Darby

The hearing will be scheduled at a later date.

Posted: Feb. 27, 2019 2:17 PM
Updated: Feb. 27, 2019 2:30 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Judge Donna Pate has granted the request for a continuance of a hearing for Huntsville police Officer William Darby. The hearing will be scheduled at a later date.

Darby is charged with the murder of Jeffrey Parker during a 2018 standoff in Huntsville. Parker was wielding a gun and threatening to kill himself.

From earlier in February:

According to court documents, Huntsville Officer William Darby's lawyer, Robert Tuten, filed a motion Friday to continue a hearing set for next week.

Darby had a hearing set for February 28 at 1:30 p.m. to discuss a motion to request immunity from prosecution. Tuten is now asking to continue that hearing, because he is involved in a human trafficking trial underway in Lauderdale County. He is representing Chip Dillard in that case.

In the motion, Tuten said he is out of town in Florence for the trial that is going into its third week and is not expected to end prior to the hearing in Darby's case.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events