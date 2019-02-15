Clear

Judge OKs bond for Alabama men charged in heart attack death

The two have been jailed since September, when they were arrested in the death of recycling company owner William Thomas of Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, Ala. (AP) - A judge in Alabama has approved bond for two men charged with murder after a business owner they confronted died of a heart attack.

The Tuscaloosa News reports Circuit Judge Marvin Wiggins set bail at $150,000 each for 34-year-old Darnell Coates and 33-year-old Lonze Byrd.

Prosecutors say the 60-year-old Thomas collapsed after confronting burglars at his business. The men left without calling authorities. Prosecutors say that and the stress of the crime caused his death of a heart attack.

Defense lawyer Jim Standridge says the men admitted entering Thomas' junk yard, but that doesn't mean they are to blame for his death.

