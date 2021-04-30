Judge: Man killed by Huntsville Police officer on trial for murder can be called ‘victim’

Prosecutors can refer to the man who Huntsville Police Officer William Darby is accused of murdering as a victim, a judge ruled Friday.

Darby’s defense attorneys filed a motion earlier this month asking that prosecutors be prohibited from using the word victim when referring to Jeffrey Parker.

Parker is the suicidal man fatally shot by Darby while he and two other officers responded to the call in 2019.

Jury selection in Darby’s murder trial begins Monday.

The city of Huntsville is paying up to $125,000 for his defense.

Police say Darby only shot after Parker refused to drop his weapon.