Judge: Limestone County Sheriff's criminal case hearing canceled due to rising coronavirus cases

The criminally indicted Limestone County Sheriff was supposed to be in court on Thursday for a status hearing so the attorneys on the case and judge could discuss a trial date.

Sheriff Mike Blakely's trial was originally scheduled for March but was canceled because the court system closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The retired judge appointed to the case, Pride Tompkins, said he spoke with the attorneys on both sides, and they decided to cancel the hearing because of the rise in coronavirus cases.

Earlier this month, the Attorney General's office filed a motion requesting a trial date be set since it's been more than a year since Blakely was charged. The prosecutors wrote in their motion that, "the people of Limestone County live and work in a community in which their sheriff stands accused of multiple felonies."

Judge Tompkins told WAAY 31 the hearing would be rescheduled sometime after the Thanksgiving holiday depending on what is happening with the pandemic.