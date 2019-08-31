Judge rules against father of aborted baby

A judge has dismissed the case of a father whose unborn baby was aborted by a Huntsville abortion clinic.

Ryan Magers filed the lawsuit against abortion-provider Alabama Women’s Center for Reproductive Alternatives. He filed the suit in January.

Magers argued he wanted to keep his baby.

Madison County Circuit Judge Chris Comer decided Magers failed to prove his case. The judge said Magers did not claim against the abortion clinic and did not suggest anything illegal had happened there.