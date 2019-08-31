A judge has dismissed the case of a father whose unborn baby was aborted by a Huntsville abortion clinic.
Ryan Magers filed the lawsuit against abortion-provider Alabama Women’s Center for Reproductive Alternatives. He filed the suit in January.
Magers argued he wanted to keep his baby.
Madison County Circuit Judge Chris Comer decided Magers failed to prove his case. The judge said Magers did not claim against the abortion clinic and did not suggest anything illegal had happened there.
Related Content
- Judge rules against father of aborted baby
- Judge dismisses Huntsville ‘Baby Roe’ abortion lawsuit
- Judge blocks Missouri 8-week abortion ban
- Judge rules in favor of 2 immigrant teens who want abortions
- Madison County judge to determine future of 'Baby Roe' abortion case
- Judge rules Cullman County bail system discriminatory
- State appeals abortion ruling for minors in Alabama
- Alabama asks Supreme Court to review abortion ruling
- Judge temporarily blocks 15-week abortion ban in Mississippi
- Police say baby bent in half by father has died
Scroll for more content...