Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Judge rules against father of aborted baby

The father of the unborn baby said he wanted to keep the child.

Posted: Aug 31, 2019 9:07 PM
Updated: Aug 31, 2019 9:17 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

A judge has dismissed the case of a father whose unborn baby was aborted by a Huntsville abortion clinic.

Ryan Magers filed the lawsuit against abortion-provider Alabama Women’s Center for Reproductive Alternatives. He filed the suit in January.

Magers argued he wanted to keep his baby.

Madison County Circuit Judge Chris Comer decided Magers failed to prove his case. The judge said Magers did not claim against the abortion clinic and did not suggest anything illegal had happened there.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events