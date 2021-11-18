Judge: Decatur man accused of killing grandmother must stay in Dept. Of Mental Health custody

A Decatur man charged with murdering his grandmother will remain in the custody of the Alabama Department of Mental Health for the foreseeable future.

Aaron Brown is accused of stabbing his grandmother, 66-year-old Deborah Patterson, to death in June.

A Morgan County judge issued the order earlier this week so the department can work to get a complete competency report.

A preliminary hearing in the case has been delayed multiple times as the court awaits that report.

The report is necessary to determine if Brown can participate and help his defense attorney in court proceedings.