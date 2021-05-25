Jubilee Hot-Air Classic a "go" this summer.

The Alabama Jubilee Hot-Air Classic is back after not being able to happen last year.

The event at Point Mallard Park in Decatur is an all day affair and brings out hundreds of people from all over the country.

The pilots are all volunteers and we spoke with one who told us he can't wait to be back in the air this year.

"Seeing the kids, the smile on their faces is worth it but once we get up there we're just about as free as a cloud. We're floating a long with them but the joy of just getting to see the kids out," said Clay Turner, A 2021 Alabama Jubilee Balloon-Meister.

The festival is on Memorial Day weekend and it's an admission-free event.

There will be vendors there as well.