Josh Willingham introduced as Mars Hill's new head baseball coach

Sometimes life comes full circle. That was definitely the case in Florence Thursday as former major league outfielder Josh Willingham was introduced as Mars Hill Bible’s head baseball coach.

Willingham played high school ball for the Panthers and collegiately at UNA before spending 11 seasons in the major leagues.

The hometown hero retired from baseball after a trip to the World Series with the Royals in 2014. Willingham said he never thought he’d be the head coach for the Panthers -- but it's crazy how life works.

“You never know where life is going to lead you,” he said. “I went on to have a playing career and then to come back here and have an opportunity to coach back at where it all started for me is really a blessing.”

The 2012 Silver Slugger said his competitive nature is part of what drew him to the job. While he is always focused on winning games his main goal is to develop character and make sure his student-athletes leave Mars Hill as better people.

“I'm gonna teach them everything I know about baseball and try to get them to do things the right way and we’re gonna try to play the best that we can as a team and hopefully win every game that we play. But at the end of the day, when they get out of school, if they’re not a better person, having been around me and my coaches and this school, then we didn’t do our jobs,” Willingham said.

The Panthers will try to capture the school’s first title since 2012 when they hit the diamond next season.