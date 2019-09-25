Clear

Josh Pearson earns OVC Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Decatur native had a career-high in yards Saturday against UNA.

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 10:11 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Josh Pearson is the OVC Co-Offensive Player of the Week. 

The Decatur native had seven catches for a career-high 149 yards and three touchdowns. Pearson is now second in JSU history in career touchdowns with 22

