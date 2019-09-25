Josh Pearson earns OVC Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Josh Pearson is the OVC Co-Offensive Player of the Week.
The Decatur native had seven catches for a career-high 149 yards and three touchdowns. Pearson is now second in JSU history in career touchdowns with 22
